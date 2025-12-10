Man dies after being shot inside Ohio Papa John’s

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being shot inside a Papa John’s in Ohio on Tuesday.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. at a Cincinnati Papa John’s on W. 8th Street, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
Officers identified the victim as 23-year-old Nawaf Althawadi.
A photo from the scene shows the area surrounded by yellow caution tape.
When officers arrived, they found Althawadi suffering from a gunshot wound. Cincinnati Police told WCPO that the victim died at the scene.
Officers have arrested 21-year-old Murphy Tilk. Hamilton County jail records indicate that he was arrested on murder charges.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
The shooting remains under investigation.
