Man dies after being shot inside Ohio Papa John’s

Deadly shooting in Cincinnati Papa John's Photo contributed by WCPO-TV
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being shot inside a Papa John’s in Ohio on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. at a Cincinnati Papa John’s on W. 8th Street, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Officers identified the victim as 23-year-old Nawaf Althawadi.

A photo from the scene shows the area surrounded by yellow caution tape.

When officers arrived, they found Althawadi suffering from a gunshot wound. Cincinnati Police told WCPO that the victim died at the scene.

Officers have arrested 21-year-old Murphy Tilk. Hamilton County jail records indicate that he was arrested on murder charges.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Murphy Tilk Mugshot Photo contributed by Hamilton County Jail (Hamilton County Jail)

