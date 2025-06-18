Man dies after being trapped under vehicle in Darke County

SR 722 investigation (Contributed by Jim Comer)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after he was trapped under a vehicle in Darke County Tuesday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of SR 722 on reports of a man pinned underneath a vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 52-year-old Mark Angle of Arcanum was working on a vehicle in his garage.

He had the vehicle sitting on blocks while he was working under the vehicle, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle then came off the blocks and pinned Angle underneath.

A family member located Angle and jacked the vehicle up and pulled him out from under the vehicle.

Angle died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Darke County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, and the incident is being ruled as accidental.

