Man dies after crashing car into Ohio church

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing his car into a church in Hamilton County early Monday morning, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.
The crash occurred at the Overflow Ministries Covenant Church on Hamilton Avenue in Springfield Township around 3 a.m.
Police initially responded to the building for an activated fire alarm, WCPO-9 reported.
Upon arrival, authorities found a pickup truck that had driven through the front of the building.
Sherwood Sills, 53, of Blacklick, was identified as the driver.
He was pronounced dead on scene, WCPO-9 reported.
It is unclear what led up to this crash; however, police believe no other vehicles were involved.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police at 513-729-1300.
This crash remains under investigation.
