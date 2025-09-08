Man dies after crashing car into Ohio church

Car into Ohio church (Courtesy of WCPO/Adam Schrand)
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing his car into a church in Hamilton County early Monday morning, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The crash occurred at the Overflow Ministries Covenant Church on Hamilton Avenue in Springfield Township around 3 a.m.

Police initially responded to the building for an activated fire alarm, WCPO-9 reported.

Upon arrival, authorities found a pickup truck that had driven through the front of the building.

Sherwood Sills, 53, of Blacklick, was identified as the driver.

He was pronounced dead on scene, WCPO-9 reported.

It is unclear what led up to this crash; however, police believe no other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police at 513-729-1300.

This crash remains under investigation.

