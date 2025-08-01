Man dies after shooting near Dayton apartment complex

A man was critically injured after a shooting in Dayton Thursday.

DAYTON — A man has died after being shot in Dayton Thursday evening.

As previously reported, Dayton police were called to the 500 block of East Fourth Street for a shooting around 7:10 p.m.

News Center 7 obtained the 911 calls that brought police to the scene.

“I see some dude. His door is open right now, and he don’t look like he’s alive,” one caller told dispatchers.

A different caller told dispatchers they heard “six or eight shots fired,” and the man was shot in the head.

When they got to the scene, police found a 32-year-old man shot. He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed Friday morning that the man died from his injury at the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

