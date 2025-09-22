Man dies after stabbing in Riverside; Suspect in custody

Man dies after stabbing in Riverside; Suspect in custody
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — A man is dead after a stabbing in Riverside last week, according to his family.

News Center 7's Amber Jenkins goes over what the family said led up to the stabbing that killed Jason Gau

As previously reported by News Center 7, Riverside Police responded to a stabbing at the 4500 block of Derwent Drive at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Gau was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was being treated for multiple stab wounds.

On Sunday, the family sent a statement to News Center 7 confirming that Gau had died from his injuries.

Riverside Police arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Zachary Fugate, on Saturday.

He was booked into Montgomery County Jail around 2 p.m., according to jail records.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

