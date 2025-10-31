Man electrocuted while trimming trees in Shelby County

CareFlight CareFlight medical helicopter (File Photo)
By WHIO Staff

SHELBY COUNTY — A man was reportedly electrocuted while trimming trees in Shelby County on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

First responders were originally called out to the 15000 block of Meranda Road, near Anne, on a reported electrocution around 10:15 a.m., according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

A man was reportedly trimming trees in a bucket truck when he was shocked by power lines.

Dispatchers confirmed CareFlight was called to the scene.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!