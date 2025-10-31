Man electrocuted while trimming trees in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A man was reportedly electrocuted while trimming trees in Shelby County on Friday morning.
First responders were originally called out to the 15000 block of Meranda Road, near Anne, on a reported electrocution around 10:15 a.m., according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.
A man was reportedly trimming trees in a bucket truck when he was shocked by power lines.
Dispatchers confirmed CareFlight was called to the scene.
We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
