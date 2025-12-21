Man facing federal charges after allegedly placing hidden cameras in minor victims’ homes

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man is facing federal charges after allegedly placing hidden cameras in the homes of minors.

Last week, 32-year-old David Mitsnefes of Blue Ash was scheduled to appear in federal court in Cincinnati for a detention hearing.

The hearing is in connection with federal child exploitation and pornography charges Mitsnefes faces after he allegedly hid spy cameras in the house of minor victims.

Charging documents indicate that between 2021 and 2025, on multiple occasions, the family of teenage victims found hidden cameras in the minors’ bedrooms.

Mitsnefes allegedly used wifi to save videos of the minor occupants in various states of undress to his iPhone.

He also allegedly took the victims’ underwear on multiple occasions and kept them in his bedroom.

In November 2025, the family’s Ring security camera allegedly caught an image of the suspect wearing a dark hoodie and pants entering the home while the family was out of town.

Authorities searched Mitsnefes’s electronic devices and found videos of the victims as well as numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material obtained over the internet.

A criminal complaint was unsealed on Dec. 17, charging Mitsnefes with attempted sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

