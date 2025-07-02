Man facing over 80 charges for alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old

DAYTON — A 28-year-old man is facing dozens of charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records show that Matthew Dazen, 28, was indicted on 82 charges on Thursday:

50 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor (solicit-possess material)

10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor (create material)

10 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (obscene)

2 counts of unlawful conduct with a minor

Dazen was arrested Thursday afternoon by Dayton police and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

The victim’s father contacted the Dayton Police Department after they learned that their child was having an “inappropriate relationship” with Dazen, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A forensic examination of Dazen’s electronic devices found illegal images, the spokesperson added.

Dazen’s bond has been set for $100,000, according to court records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

