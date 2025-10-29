Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Ohio park

CLEVELAND — A man has died after he fell into the water while fishing at an Ohio park on Tuesday night.

Medics responded to Edgewater Park in Cleveland, east of the pier, around 8:15 p.m.

People told CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland that the man was struggling in the 4 to 6-foot waves.

He died before medics arrived at the scene.

Firefighters could not safely recover the man’s body due to heavy water, WOIO said.

The recovery operation was postponed. Firefighters told WOIO that they would reassess on Wednesday.

