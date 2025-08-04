Man fires over 40 shots at deputies during Butler County standoff, sheriff’s office says

BUTLER COUNTY — An armed man accused of shooting at deputies was arrested after a standoff in Butler County Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a call reporting an intoxicated man who was suicidal and had possession of firearms at his residence on Kennedy Camp Road in St. Clair Twp. around 8:12 p.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Wilson, had reportedly made threats of “suicide by cop” and “indicated an intent to ‘take out’ several deputies.”

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, a woman known to Wilson safely exited the house.

“She advised deputies Wilson was armed with a rifle and had multiple firearms in the residence. She further advised Wilson was sitting inside ‘with multiple rounds ready to go and was going to have some fun before I go,’” the sheriff’s office stated.

Crisis negotiators were then called to the scene.

During negotiations, Wilson fired his rifle inside the home and discharged multiple rounds through a window, hitting a sheriff’s office vehicle several times.

The Butler County Regional S.W.A.T. Team was then immediately requested to assist.

Following a brief standoff, Wilson exited the residence armed with a knife and was taken into custody without further incident. Detectives processed the scene, noting that approximately forty-one shots were fired at law enforcement personnel.

Wilson faces several charges, including felonious assault, vandalism, inducing panic, and using weapons while intoxicated.

