Man flown to hospital after crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Warren County on Tuesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of US-22 and Clarksville Road in Washington Township around 10:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 21-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe east on US-22 just before the crash occurred.

A 29-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Malibu north on Clarksville Road ran the stop sign and hit the SUV in the intersection, according to the report.

The Tahoe ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, while the Malibu went off the right side of the road.

The report indicates that the man was trapped in the SUV but freed by mechanical means.

CareFlight then took the man to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Malibu sustained suspected minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

The report lists that the woman was distracted by “other activity with an electronic device” and was cited for the crash.

