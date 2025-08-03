Man flown to hospital after crash in Warren County

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Warren County on Tuesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of US-22 and Clarksville Road in Washington Township around 10:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that a 21-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe east on US-22 just before the crash occurred.

A 29-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Malibu north on Clarksville Road ran the stop sign and hit the SUV in the intersection, according to the report.

The Tahoe ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, while the Malibu went off the right side of the road.

The report indicates that the man was trapped in the SUV but freed by mechanical means.

CareFlight then took the man to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Malibu sustained suspected minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

The report lists that the woman was distracted by “other activity with an electronic device” and was cited for the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!