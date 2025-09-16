Man formally charged after forcing his way into garage, restraining woman to have sex with her

WARREN COUNTY — A Cincinnati man was formally charged after he forced his way into a garage and restrained a woman to engage in sexual activities with her.

On Monday, 40-year-old Zachary William Dickinson of Cincinnati was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, one count of kidnapping (sexual motivation specification), and one count of gross sexual imposition.

On Aug. 21, Dickinson forced his way into a garage in Deefield Township with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with the owner of the home, according to court documents.

Dickinson reportedly restrained the woman against her will while engaging in sexual contact with her.

He was arrested on Aug. 22 in the 400 block of Western Row Road in Mason, according to Warren County Jail records.

Dickinson remains in custody of the Warren County Jail and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, Sept. 17, in the Warren County Court of Common Pleas.

