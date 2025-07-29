Man formally charged in deadly shooting of girlfriend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man is facing formal charges after being accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Springfield.

Marcus Hasan, 28, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Tuesday on murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence charges, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court documents.

Marcus Hasan (Clark County Jail)

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hasan was arrested after the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Iesha Givens in Springfield last week.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on July 23 on E. Cecil Street.

Hasan reportedly called 911 and said he shot his girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court last week.

When they got to the scene, they found Givens shot multiple times in the living room. She died at the scene.

When interviewed by police, Hasan said that an argument led up to the shooting, according to court documents.

Hasan remains held in the Clark County Jail.

