Man found hiding under safes during SWAT standoff formally charged

The man arrested during a standoff and search that resulted in the discovery of human remains at a Kettering home is now in jail.

The man arrested during a standoff and search that resulted in the discovery of human remains at a Kettering home is facing formal charges.

Shane Smith, 40, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

The grand jury voted not to indict Smith on one count of strangulation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Smith had been accused of strangling a female victim until she lost consciousness in March and then strangling her again on June 1, according to Kettering Municipal Court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Smith was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Mini Court in Kettering on June 17.

Police first responded to the home around 8:45 a.m. in connection with a search warrant related to a missing person, Nicole Slusser.

Slusser’s ex-boyfriend, Smith, was identified as a person of interest in her case.

Nearly 10 hours after police arrived on the scene, Smith was found inside the home, hiding in a closet under safes.

During a search of the home, officers found a firearm, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

While detectives were searching the property, possible human remains were found in the backyard.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office had to bring in an anthropologist to help identify the remains. The coroner told News Center 7’s James Brown on Thursday that the anthropologist was not able to make an identification, and their office did not find a DNA match.

The remains have now been sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for DNA testing.

Smith remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

