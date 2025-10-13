Man found with flathead screwdriver after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a woman in Dayton over the weekend.

Dayton police responded to reports of a stabbing on E Norman Avenue after 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Upon arrival, authorities found the victim, a 39-year-old woman, and the suspect, a 59-year-old man.

Sheldon said the man had a flathead screwdriver when officers stopped him; however, he didn’t specify if the screwdriver was the weapon.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved felonious assault charges for the suspect on Monday, according to Sheldon.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

This stabbing remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

