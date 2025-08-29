Man gets life sentence for killing former NBA player, Dayton native

Adreian Payne: What you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man learned his sentence for the murder of a former basketball star from Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawrence Dority, 32, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the 2022 murder of 31-year-old Adreian Payne, our sister station WFTV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Payne, who was born in Dayton, was shot to death outside Dority’s home during a verbal confrontation in May 2022.

WFTV reported that the mother of Payne’s 3-year-old child pleaded with the judge to give Dority the maximum sentence.

Payne was a local basketball standout, graduating from Jefferson High School in 2010. He helped them to a Division IV state championship in his senior year.

He went on to play four seasons of college basketball at Michigan State before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft.

Payne played in 107 NBA games between the Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic, according to The Associated Press.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group