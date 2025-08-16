Man gets over 100 years in prison for child pornography, rape conviction

MERCER COUNTY — A 44-year-old man learned how long he will be in prison after being convicted of dozens of child pornography and rape charges.

This week, Johnathon Grove, 44, of Columbus, was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison, according to our media partner, WCSM.

Court documents indicate that a Mercer County jury convicted Grove of 41 child pornography and rape charges in July. Those include:

29 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance

2 counts of importuning

5 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

1 count of rape

4 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

WCSM reported that the rape conviction involves a child under the age of 13 near the Fort Recovery area.

Prosecutors told WCSM that Grove’s relationship with the child started over social media in 2020.

If Grove is ever released from prison, he must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Mercer County Jail records show that Grove remains in the sheriff’s office custody.

