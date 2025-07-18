Man goes through convenience store window at gas station to steal items; Do you recognize him?

Man accused of stealing cigarettes from local gas station (Dayton Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are looking to identify a man who recently stole items from a Dayton gas station.

Police say the man went through the window in the convenience store at a gas station in the 2100 block of S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. on July 4. Police did not disclose which gas station this happened at.

Video shows the man climbing over the counter after going through the window and attempting to open the cash register.

When that doesn’t work, he turns to the wall of cigarettes behind him. He’s seen taking them and throwing them into what police say is a 15-gallon trash bag.

He then crawls back over the counter and through the window to leave.

The man was seen in all black and with gloves on.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Dayton Police’s Detective Baker at (937) 333-8920 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP).

