Man hit by Kings Island roller coaster dies

MASON — The man hit by a roller coaster at Kings Island last week has died.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that Arntanaro Nelson, 38, of Wilmington, died on June 21.

Nelson was identified by the Mason Police Department as the man who was hit by the Banshee on Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Nelson entered a restricted, fenced area of the Banshee roller coaster and was hit by the coaster.

Nelson was taken to a nearby hospital and was later flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment for his critical injuries.

Kings Island had closed the ride following the incident as park personnel and local officials conducted an investigation. The ride reopened Saturday morning.

