Man hit by Kings Island roller coaster identified

MASON — The man who was critically injured after being hit by a roller coaster at Kings Island this week has been identified.

Arntanaro Nelson, 38, of Wilmington, was identified by the Mason Police Department as the man who was hit by the Banshee on Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Nelson entered a restricted, fenced area of the Banshee roller coaster Wednesday and was hit by the coaster.

Nelson was taken to a nearby hospital and was later flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment for his critical injuries. He remains in the hospital.

Kings Island had closed the ride following the incident as park personnel and local officials conducted an investigation. The ride reopened Saturday morning.

“Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family,” the spokesperson said.





