Man on honeymoon dies after being struck by lightning on beach

DAYTONA, Florida — Family and friends are mourning the death of a man who recently died after being struck by lightning while honeymooning with his wife in Florida.

Jake Andrew Rosencranz, 29, a Massachusetts native living in Colorado, was vacationing with his wife in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when their fun in the sun took a tragic turn on Friday, June 20, our sister station, WFXT, reported.

In a statement shared with Click Orlando, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said, “So sorry for the tragic loss of a young man here on a delayed honeymoon with his wife. At 29 years old, he should have had many more anniversaries with her for years to come.”

Rosencranz was surrounded by family when he passed away at a hospital in Daytona on Saturday, June 21, according to his obituary.

He met his wife, Leah, in a chemistry class in his sophomore year of high school.

The couple married in July 2023, but had delayed their honeymoon, WFXT reported.

“Jake, Leah, and Bonnie the dog lived a life of adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Frisco, Colorado, was their happy place, and they spent every weekend hiking, skiing, golfing, biking, boating, and soaking up the sunshine,” his obituary stated.

Family said they will remember Rosencranz for his “amazing smile, charming personality, infectious laugh, kind heart, and constant eagerness to make people happy.”

