Man hospitalized after being stabbed by girlfriend during argument

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 37-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his girlfriend during an argument in Dayton over the weekend.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 18, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Radio Road on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Further investigation revealed that the man’s girlfriend, a 43-year-old woman, was arguing and yelling at her boyfrined and broke several things in the home before stabbing the man in the leg.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

The case has been referred to the City of Dayton’s prosecutor’s office for midemeanor assault charges.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

