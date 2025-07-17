Man hospitalized after mobile home fire in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was hospitalized after a mobile home fire in Logan County late Wednesday night.

Bellefontaine firefighters and medics responded just after 11:30 p.m. to Wayside Mobile Home Park at the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

Further investigation revealed that firefighters found a fire near the stove in the kitchen and discovered an unresponsive man in the living room, according to Bellefontaine Fire Chief Brian Wilson.

Firefighters rescued him, and medics took the man to a local hospital, where “they were able to get some vitals back on him,” Chief Wilson stated.

Crews quickly put out the fire, with damage being mostly contained to the kitchen. There was also smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

Chief Wilson added that crews dealt with some clutter in the home.

No firefighters were hurt.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting with the investigation, but there is no indication that the fire is suspicious, Chief Wilson said.

