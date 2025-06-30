Man hurt after homemade explosives detonate at Ohio mobile home park

SUMMIT COUNTY — A man was hurt when a homemade explosive detonated at his home.

Officers in Summit County were called to a possible explosion at a mobile home park on Saturday, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

They arrived and found a man with serious hand injuries.

During their investigation, police say they found additional explosive devices.

They also found materials used to make explosives.

Officers did not identify the man.

We will continue to follow this story.

