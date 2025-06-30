Man hurt after homemade explosives detonate at Ohio mobile home park

Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

SUMMIT COUNTY — A man was hurt when a homemade explosive detonated at his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers in Summit County were called to a possible explosion at a mobile home park on Saturday, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

They arrived and found a man with serious hand injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

During their investigation, police say they found additional explosive devices.

They also found materials used to make explosives.

Officers did not identify the man.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!