Man hurt after shooting in Dayton

Missouri shooting
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:10 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Missouri Avenue for a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

A man had been shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital.

Our News Center 7 crew spotted several cruisers on scene investigating.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!