Man hurt after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday.
Around 3:10 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Missouri Avenue for a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
A man had been shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital.
Our News Center 7 crew spotted several cruisers on scene investigating.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
