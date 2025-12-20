Man indicted on charges after allegedly setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire

RIVERSIDE — A man was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire, according to a police report obtained by News Center 7.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a witness saw a red Chevy truck drive away after a “suspicious” house fire in the 140 block of Ellington Road.

Jeremy Perkins was indicted on:

2 counts of aggravated arson

1 count of burglary

1 count of possession of criminal tools.

Perkins is in custody and has an arraignment scheduled for Dec. 23.

