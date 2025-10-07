Man injured after shooting in Springfield

S Shaffer Street shooting Springfield (Paige Blauvelt/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield late Monday night.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz will break down what we know about the ongoing investigation LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 10 p.m., Springfield Police officers were dispatched to Shaffer and West Pleasant Streets on reports of a shooting.

Police said that people in the area heard around 10 rapid gunshots ring out.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least twice.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the man’s condition and if police have any suspects.

We will continue to follow this story.

