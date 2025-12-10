Man killed after being hit by garbage truck in Ohio

Police lights
Man killed after being hit by garbage truck in Ohio FILE PHOTO: Man killed after being hit by garbage truck in Ohio (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A man is dead after a garbage truck hit him in Ohio early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV.

The driver of a garbage truck was traveling west on Coor Road between Lockbourne Road and Parsons Road. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was standing in the road, according to Columbus Police.

The man has been identified as Kevin Courts.

TRENDING STORIES:

A vehicle was traveling ahead of the garbage truck and veered right to avoid the man as he started to walk.

The truck attempted to veer left to avoid Mr. Courts, but he was hit and knocked to the ground, WBNS said.

The driver stayed at the scene and called 911.

Medics transported Mr. Courts to the hospital where he died.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!