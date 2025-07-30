Man killed in local boat racing crash identified

FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel.

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — A 20-year-old man is dead after a boat racing crash in Clark County Tuesday morning, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

Springfield police responded to reports of a trauma at Champions Park Lake, located at 3934 Laybourne Road, around 9:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a boat racing accident had happened during the 2025 Stock, Mod, and Junior Nationals racing event.

According to the report, Treiden Schlieicher, 20, was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before officers got on scene.

A Springfield Police Division Lieutenant previously told News Center 7 that the man died at the hospital.

Springfield police detectives responded to the scene shortly after.

According to the report, a detective learned that Schlieicher was going around a turn when his boat started to roll. He was thrown from the boat at this time.

One person was following Schlieicher’s boat at the time of the crash.

As that person came around the corner, they hit Schlieicher and the boat, according to the report.

Rescue divers went into the lake, pulled Schlieicher from the water and medics began performing life-saving measures, the report said.

Medics arrived on scene and requested a medical helicopter; however, it couldn’t fly due to weather conditions.

“This was a heartbreaking incident, and we appreciate the cooperation of race officials and witnesses throughout the ongoing review,” Police Chief Allison Elliott said. “Based on the facts gathered at this time, this appears to be a tragic accident, with no indication of suspicious or concerning circumstances. Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the racing community as they process this profound loss.”

Springfield Fire Rescue Division has an on-site medic unit for all American Power Boat Association (APBA) events, according to a spokesperson from the city.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life that occurred while he was pursuing his passion for boat racing,” Fire Chief Jacob King said. “Our hearts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time, and we remain ready to support them in any way we can.”

F1 Powerboat Racing posted a video on social media Tuesday night honoring the man.

“Today we lost one of our own. We are heart broken beyond words as we offer condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Love family. His vibrant personality transcended to all of us with his infectious smile and youthful enthusiasm. We are all trying to understand this tragedy knowing Treiden will live on through us all! Friend, Champion, Family.” — F1 Powerboat Racing social media post

Any further details will be dependent on the coroner’s report, which could take weeks to complete, the spokesperson said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the police lieutenant said this was the second deadly boat crash they have had here in the past few years.

