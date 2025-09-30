Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Harrison Township identified

Crash investigation on N. Main Street in Harrison Twp. (Spencer Neuman )
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Harrison Township on Monday has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that around 7:05 a.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and East Orchard Springs Road in Harrison Township on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a car that had left the scene of the crash.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 54-year-old William Skipper.

Skipper was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!