Man killed in motorcycle crash involving farm equipment in Miami County

FILE PHOTO: Man killed in motorcycle crash involving farm equipment in Miami County (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A man was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Miami County.

Deputies and medics responded at 4:51 p.m. to North Alcony Conover and East Loy Roads on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and farm tractor, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Shaun Crabtree, 39, from Conover.

An initial investigation showed that Conover was operating a motorcycle when it hit a John Deere tractor.

The 39-year-old man was not wearing a helmet.

Conover was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

