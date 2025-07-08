Man leads deputies on high-speed chase, attempts to escape to Indiana

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 27, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to West Third Street for reports of shots fired.

Deputies said they saw John Dean leaving the scene in the vehicle shots were fired.

TRENDING STORIES:

While trying to stop Dean, he drove away, going over 100mph on State Route 49.

Dean drove through a construction zone and blew through red lights and stop signs.

Deputies stopped the chase and found Dean later attempting to flee to Indiana with another driver.

Dean was formally charged with discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, and failure to comply.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group