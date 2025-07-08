Man leads deputies on high-speed chase, attempts to escape to Indiana

John Dean
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

On June 27, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to West Third Street for reports of shots fired.

Deputies said they saw John Dean leaving the scene in the vehicle shots were fired.

While trying to stop Dean, he drove away, going over 100mph on State Route 49.

Dean drove through a construction zone and blew through red lights and stop signs.

Deputies stopped the chase and found Dean later attempting to flee to Indiana with another driver.

Dean was formally charged with discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, and failure to comply.

