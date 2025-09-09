Man learns punishment for OVI crash at local hospital that killed 77-year-old

77-year-old William Rodenburg died after being hit by a car last July.

Man convicted of hitting, killing another man outside hospital learns punishment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The man who hit and killed a man while driving drunk at Miami Valley Hospital North last year has learned his punishment.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, 77-year-old William Rodenburg died after being hit by a car last July.

The man behind the wheel, Daryl Dillard, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Authorities said Dillard’s dangerous drive, while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, killed Rodenburg, badly injured another man, and damaged vehicles and buildings to the tune of $21,000.

The families of his victims asked for justice during the sentencing.

“These were not mistakes; they were reckless decisions that cost my dad his life and shattered ours,” Rodenburg’s daughter said.

His daughter pleaded with the judge for a maximum sentence for Dillard.

He pleaded guilty to avoid trial.

Prosecutors pointed out that Dillard was under the influence, drove without insurance or a valid license, and tried to get away.

The other man Dillard hit also spoke to the judge.

“When I’m in a parking lot, or any area of traffic, I panic,” he said.

This surviving victim’s daughter said her father was just declared cancer-free minutes before the crash. Now he has injuries that will never heal.

“Does it take someone being maimed and in pain for the rest of his life for true justice to be served, and this man to be held accountable for his actions?” she said.

The judge had a sentencing range between 12 and 19 years in the agreed-upon plea deal.

When asked to speak, Dillard was incredibly quiet.

“I’m very sorry for what happened,” Dillard said.

His brief statement didn’t sway the victim’s family.

Rodenburg’s daughter said her mother was just steps away from her husband when he was killed.

“Run over once, then again and dragged the second time, the images are burned into her memory,” she said.

The judge sentenced Dillard to the maximum penalty allowed under his plea deal, 19 to 24 and a half years behind bars.

Dillard is now 62 and would be 81 years old before being allowed to apply for parole.

