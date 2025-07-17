Man learns punishment for shooting into several Harrison Township homes

Jamar Hayes (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A local man has learned his punishment for a series of drive-by shootings into homes in Harrison Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamar Hayes was sentenced to 30 to 34 years in prison on July 9 after being convicted of discharging a firearm into a habitation, discharging on a prohibited premises, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The shootings occurred on Camden Avenue in Harrison Township in late 2021, according to the office.

The sheriff’s office special investigations unit handled the case.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hayes is also facing time for a separate murder conviction from Riverside.

He was sentenced to 45 to 50.5 years in prison for the shooting death of Shauna Cameron on Mother’s Day 2022.

“This additional sentence holds Hayes accountable for the impact of his crimes and helps bring closure to those impacted by his actions,” the sheriff’s office said.

