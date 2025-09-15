Man learns sentence for deadly Springfield shooting of man sitting in Jeep

SPRINGFIELD — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to prison for the 2023 murder of a man in Springfield.

Kedric Holt was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the murder of 20-year-old Gregory Wells Jr. on July 8, 2023, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, whose Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted the case.

Holt previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder after shooting Wells, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in front of Holt’s residence at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said Holt was highly intoxicated when he approached the Jeep and opened fire, striking Wells four times.

Detectives collected spent firearm casings at the scene, which were later matched to a Glock handgun Holt had purchased just hours before the crime.

“Senseless violence ruins lives and shrouds communities in grief and fear,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “There was no reason for the defendant to pull the trigger, and now he faces the consequences.”

