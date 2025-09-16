Man learns sentence for shooting, killing 34-year-old mother; her family says it’s ‘not enough’

DAYTON — A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend while her daughters ran for help will be held behind bars for decades.

Tony Jackson, Jr., 33, was in court on Tuesday to learn his sentence for the February 2025 killing of 34-year-old Matyka Brown.

Jackson reached a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial and, possibly, a longer sentence. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder.

“There is some justice because he’s behind bars, but 27 years is not enough, it’s not,” Melinda Grissom, Brown’s mother, said.

