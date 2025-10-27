Man living across local schools arrested on child porn charges

KETTERING — A man who lives across the street from local schools was arrested on child pornography charges.

On Oct. 23, Kettering police searched a home in the 3000 block of Glengarry Drive after getting a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children, according to a media release.

The home is across the street from Kettering Middle School and Indian Riffle Elementary School.

Multiple electronics and devices were taken from the home.

The next day, prosecutors approved charges including 30 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Gary Patrick Carter turned himself in that evening and was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

His bond was set at $50,000, and if he makes bond, he must stay away from Glengarry Drive and be under electronic monitoring.

Police said there is a possibility of additional charges in the future.

