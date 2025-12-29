Man pleads guilty to downtown Dayton vandalism spree

DAYTON — The man accused of being a menace by downtown Dayton business owners for more than a decade may be going to prison.
Mark Arden, 60, pleaded guilty to eight charges in connection with a downtown vandalism spree, leading to his most recent arrest in August.
Dayton police and prosecutors say Arden damaged seven different businesses on Aug. 12.
One of those was the Teardrop Steakhouse. He then his a bookstore and several businesses in the Talbott Tower.
