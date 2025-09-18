Man pleads guilty to scamming dozens out of over $2 million in dating app fraud

CINCINNATI — An area man pleaded guilty to defrauding victims of over $2 million through dating websites.

Richard Opoku Agyeman, 41, of Cincinnati, was part of a scheme that used stolen photographs and false information to create fake profiles on dating websites, forming romantic relationships with victims online, according to our news partners at WCPO.

He convinced these victims to send money under the pretense of covering medical expenses and other needs.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dominick S. Gerace II announced the guilty plea on Wednesday.

Court documents reveal that dozens of victims sent more than $2 million by wiring money or depositing checks into accounts controlled by Agyeman.

He was originally indicted on 11 charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of criminal activity.

The indictment also mentioned that Agyeman made false claims in a PPP loan application in April 2021, which resulted in him receiving more than $20,000 in COVID relief funds.

Agyeman’s plea agreement recommends a sentence of up to 41 months in prison, stemming from a transfer of $32,000 of fraud proceeds from 2022.

