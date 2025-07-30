Man with handcuffs poses as deputy, tries to enter woman’s garage, police say

XENIA — Police are looking for a man who they said knocked on a woman’s door and pretended to be a deputy,

Wednesday, around 8:25 a.m., the man knocked on a woman’s door and identified himself as a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to Xenia Police Division.

The man told the woman that her car had been involved in an accident and asked to enter her garage to inspect her vehicle, police said.

The woman told police the man had handcuffs.

The man is not a deputy or a police officer.

He left the scene when the woman asked for identification.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at 937-347-1680, or you can leave an anonymous tip at 937-347-1623.

