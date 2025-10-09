Man pretended to be pharmacy tech, stole drugs, police say

AKRON — Police are searching for a man they said entered a CVS and pretended to be a “rolling technician” to steal drugs.

Akron police said the man entered two CVS pharmacies wearing CVS scrubs and stated he was sent to the store to work as a “rolling technician.”

Police said this is a common chain practice.

It was discovered later that he was a fraud and had stolen drugs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Akron Police Detective A. Lopez at 330-375-2464 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

