Man purchases $50K scratch-off ticket sold at Dayton gas station

Cash Explosion 25X Photo contributed by Ohio Lottery (Ohio Lottery.com/Ohio Lottery.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A Dayton man recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

He purchased the winning Cash Explosion 25X ticket at the Wayne Sunoco at the 1500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The man will receive $36,000 after federal and state taxes.

He said that he plans to put his winnings toward a vacation.

“As of September 24, there are seven top prizes remaining in the game,” the Ohio Lottery said.

Cash Explosion 25X is $5 scratch-off and has a top prize of $150,000.

The Ohio Lottery said it’s the same retailer where he bought a Bingo Times 25 ticket last year and won $10,000.

