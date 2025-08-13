Man recognized for saving driver after car crashes into pond

Enon Lt. Wise, Clark County Sheriff Clark and Deputy Lane recognized Enon resident Todd McKee for his extraordinary act of heroism on July 11, 2025 (Village of Enon)
By WHIO Staff

ENON — A man was honored by local law enforcement for his life-saving actions during a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 11, an 82-year-old man was traveling east on Spring Lake Circle when he went left of center, off the side of the road, down an embankment, and into a pond.

TRENDING STORIES:

Todd McKee witnessed the crash and was able to pull the driver out of the car.

McKee was honored by Enon Lt. Jeff Wise, Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark, and Deputy Mark Lane.

The 82-year-old was not hurt in the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!