Man riding e-bike fatally struck by car

CANTON, Ohio — A 35-year-old man riding an e-bike was fatally struck by a car after he failed to stop at a red light.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:51 a.m. Friday, Canton Police officers were dispatched to Navarre Road SW and Harrison Ave SE for a crash between a car and an e-bike, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 200 Ford Excursion was driving southbound on Harrison Ave SW when it hit the 35-year-old bicyclist, who did not stop at the red light while traveling eastbound on Navarre Rd SW.

The bicyclist, identified as 35-year-old Marvin Hightower, was taken to a local hospital, WOIO-19 reported.

Hightower was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said that the driver of the Ford was not injured, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor for the driver, WOIO-19 reported.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor for Hightower.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group