Man sentenced for hiding cellphone in the bathroom, recording victims for years

RIVERSIDE — A man who secretly recorded people in a bathroom has learned his punishment.
Antonio Toshi Nitz pleaded guilty to 20 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 23 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and five counts of voyeurism.
Nitz was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Riverside police launched an investigation after the victims found a cellphone hidden in a bathroom.
During the phone call, investigators found videos dating back to 2023.
In total, there were six victims, including four children.
As part of his sentence, Nitz must register as a sex offender.
