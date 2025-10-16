Man sentenced for hiding cellphone in the bathroom, recording victims for years

Nitz, Antonio Toshi (01/10/1999) Nitz, Antonio Toshi (01/10/1999) (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — A man who secretly recorded people in a bathroom has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Antonio Toshi Nitz pleaded guilty to 20 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 23 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and five counts of voyeurism.

Nitz was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

TRENDING STORIES:

Riverside police launched an investigation after the victims found a cellphone hidden in a bathroom.

During the phone call, investigators found videos dating back to 2023.

In total, there were six victims, including four children.

As part of his sentence, Nitz must register as a sex offender.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!