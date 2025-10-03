Man sentenced for high-speed chase, ramming patrol car

GREENE COUNTY — A man has learned his punishment after a high-speed chase across multiple counties.

Adam Hayes, 39, was sentenced to 16 to 21.5 years in prison, according to a media release.

On August 6, 2025, a Greene County Jury found Hayes guilty of several charges, including felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and vandalism.

The chase began when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop Hayes for speeding on US-35 in Dayton just before midnight on June 29.

Hayes initially pulled over but then fled, leading to a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Dayton Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Xenia Police Division.

During the pursuit, Hayes drove at high speeds, weaving through traffic and using his vehicle to ram a patrol car.

The chase ended when troopers executed a maneuver to stop Hayes’ vehicle, after which he ran on foot but was quickly arrested.

A judge also suspended Hayes’ driver’s license for life.

