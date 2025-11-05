Man sentenced for shooting, killing man singing karaoke with ex-wife

By WHIO Staff

LICKING COUNTY — A 59-year-old has learned his punishment for shooting and killing a man at an Ohio Bar.

Richard Lindgren, 59, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated murder.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened at Louie’s Corner House in Buckeye Lake around 11:50 p.m. on July 11, according to our news partner, WBNS TV, in Columbus.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, 42-year-old Benjamin Hawk, who had been shot. Deputies pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to Licking County Common Pleas Court documents, Lindgren entered the bar around 9:30 p.m. when his ex-wife and Hawk were already there.

Court records say Hawk and the woman were singing karaoke on the outdoor patio when Lindgren approached Hawk from behind and shot him in the back of the head with a small handgun.

Lindgren ran from the scene and was eventually arrested in South Carolina.

Lindgren will be eligible for parole after 21 years.

