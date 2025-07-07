Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car over the weekend.

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Wolf Creek Pike for reports of someone hit by a car.

The driver did not see the man on the road, the road is narrow with not a lot of shoulder, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office said at this time, drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out.

We will continue to follow this story.

