Man seriously injured after car goes airborne during crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 62-year-old man was seriously injured after a crash in Logan County over the weekend.

The initial crash happened in the 15000 block of State Route 235 in Lakeview around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The 62-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord when he went off the right side of the road and hit a sign.

The car then drove over a driveway, causing the car to go airborne for nearly 60 feet, according to the report.

The Honda landed and the man was able to drive back on the road.

The report indicates that the man went off the road again and stopped after hitting a pontoon boat at the Geronimo Boat Docks at 15542 SR-235.

The driver was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for suspected serious injuries, the report said.

He was also cited for failure to control.

