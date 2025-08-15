Man shot after throwing soda can at person inside truck, police say

DAYTON — A man was shot after he threw a soda can at another person in Dayton on Thursday, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Dayton police initially responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Boltin Street and Hamilton Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The 35-year-old victim wasn’t on scene when officers arrived.

Sheldon said the victim was “avoiding police due to his felony warrant from a neighboring jurisdiction.”

Someone took the victim to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Just before the shooting, the man was walking with a woman when they began arguing with someone sitting inside a box truck, Sheldon said.

At that time, the man threw a soda can at the box truck and the suspect fired multiple shots at him.

At least one other vehicle was also hit by “this reckless gunfire,” Sheldon said.

It is unclear if the suspect has been arrested at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

